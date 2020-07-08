Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? For The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy Was Inspired By The Accent Of Bartley Gorman

After an amazing performance in Inception, Tom Hardy joined the forces with Christopher Nolan for the second time in The Dark Knight Rises. As expected, both the film and Hardy’s performance as Bane was appreciated.

The Dark Knight Rises released in 2012, became the highest-grossing instalment of The Dark Knight Trilogy with a sum of $1.08 billion. While the film ended the series successfully, fans complained about the goofy voice of Bane played by Tom Hardy. As he is seen sporting a mask in the entire film, the effect for his voice was justifiable.

Going into more detail on Bane’s voice, Tom Hardy once revealed that his character’s voice was inspired by the late actor, Richard Burton. “Bane is somebody who’s in tremendous pain all the time. So he had an older voice. Which is sort of Richard Burton, I suppose, you know. Slightly florid, camp English villain … in many ways, but just off-centre,” Hardy quotes as per The Dark Knight Rises’ blu-ray special additions.

Tom Hardy further adds that Bane needed a Latin touch as the character’s origins are rooted in South America prison. He confessed of taking inspiration from traveller and bare-knuckle boxing champion, Bartley Gorman. “Taking that into mind, I looked at original Latin … sort of Romany Gypsy. And there was a character, Bartley Gorman … the bare-knuckle fighter, and that’s where the accent comes from that I use in the film,” the actor adds further.

Interesting fact, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, speaking about the success of The Dark Knight Rises, the film was the third highest grosser of 2012. The Avengers and Skyfall secured the top two spots.

