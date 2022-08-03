Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria was released last week after much wait. The film opened to mixed reviews but managed to bring in Rs 7 crore on opening day.

Advertisement

The psychological action thriller film is a sequel to the 2014 release starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. Even though Riteish’s performance was widely praised, the film was a sleeper hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Mohit Suri’s film performed well at the ticket windows bringing in Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday ie Day 2. However, the Sunday collection saw a minor surge. The film earned Rs 9.02 crore and thereby bringing in 23.54 crore on its first weekend. It is also worth pointing out that the film failed the Monday test as it could only managed to bring in Rs 3.02 crores, which is a 50% drop as compared to the opening day collection.

Ek Villain Returns’ Tuesday collection too did not see any major difference as the film only managed to bring in around Rs 2-3 crore more. Now latest early trade reports claim that Mohit Suri’s film will earn Rs 1.50-2.50 crore. As a result, the total collection would now stand around Rs 29-30 crore.

Looking at the pace of the film, John Abraham– Arjun Kapoor starrer would earn a bit above the 32 crores this week. As for next week, the film will be locking horns with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Both films will get a majority of screens thus leaving Ek Villain Returns with limited screens. The second week may even mark the end of a theatrical run of Mohit Suri’s film as well.

Although the film made a decent collection at the box office it turned out to be in John Abraham’s top-10 highest opener list and Arjun Kapoor’s top-5 highest opener list.

Must Read: Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 4 (All India): With 70 Crore In Karnataka Alone, Decoding State-Wise Collection Of This Kiccha Sudeep Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram