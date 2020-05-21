Ek Villain Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 Romantic Thriller

Ek Villain Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh starrer romantic thriller Ek Villain did impressive business at the Box Office back in 2014. The film didn’t have a huge budget but enjoyed amazing hype thanks to its popular music.

Upon release, the film had an amazing opening as it collected 16.72 crores on Day 1. The trending was not upto the mark but still it managed to cross 100 crores mark. The lifetime business of the film was 105.62 crores and it was declared a Super-Hit.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 16.72 crores

Day 2: 16.54 crores

Day 3: 17.44 crores

First Weekend: 50.70 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.80 crores

Day 6: 6.40 crores

Day 7: 5.20 crores

First Week: 77.20 crores

Day 8: 4.30 crores

Day 9: 5.10 crores

Day 10: 6.28 crores

Day 11: 2.50 crores

Day 12: 2.20 crores

Day 13: 2 crores

Day 14: 1.74 crore

Second Week: 24.12 crores

Post Second Week: 4.18 crores

Total: 105.62 crores

