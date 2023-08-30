It’s a 50 for Dream Girl 2! The Raaj Shaandilyaa directed mass masala comedy has now scored a half century at the box office, what with its overall score reaching 52 crores. This also means that in its five day run so far, the film has averaged a little over 10 crores, which is on the same lines as the first day score of 10.69 crores. This is good because it reflects a steady run so far.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer collected 5.87 crores on Tuesday, which is more than Monday collections of 5.42 crores. This was expected because since its Rakshabandhan holiday today, the evening and night shows were better as family audiences stepped in.

A number over and above 5 crores always has a better ring and since that has now happened, Dream Girl 2’s collections will stay on to be good right through the week.

All eyes though are on the growth that comes in today and tomorrow since Rakshabandhan holiday is on these two days in different parts of the country. There would an upswing in numbers for sure and it all boils down to how much does it turn out to be. Ideally, the collections should go over 7 crores mark at least and if that happens then it would lead to a really healthy first week for the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

