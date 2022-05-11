Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): After crossing 50 the crore mark within just two days of its release, at the domestic box office, comfortably, the film seems to be striving hard in its first week itself. Soon after passing the first weekend with flying colours, Doctor Strange seems to be dipping with each passing day. But we should hold on till the 2nd weekend arrives.

Helmed by Sam Raimi, the Marvel film stars an ensemble cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams. Read on to know how much the film has managed to collect on the 6th day of its release.

As per the early trends flowing in, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw a decline further on Wednesday. As per the latest media reports, the Marvel film has made earnings of 5-6 crores* on its 6th fay. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 98.50-99.50 Crore*. Well, it’s just a matter of 1 crore for it to enter the 100 crore club. Looks like, we still have to wait till tomorrow for it to touch the milestone.

For the unversed, until today, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer earned 28.35 cr, 25.75 cr, 25.40 cr, 7 cr and 6 crores from Day 1 – Day 5, respectively, making it a total of 93.50 crores in 5 days.

On day 1 of its release, the film already set a new record and entered the list of highest Hollywood openers in India and got itself booked on the 4th number. The first 3 places were already occupied by Avengers Endgame, SpiderMan, and Avengers Infinity War which earned 53.10 crores, 32.67 crores and 31.30 crores, respectively, on the first day of release in India.

If Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness continues to run at such pace, we are afraid to say, that it might get declared a box office flop, within the coming days. Let’s wait and watch!

