Dhaakad couldn’t do much on Saturday either as only 0.75 crores* came in. This is a very surprising result of the film so far since there are notable names involved with Kangana Ranaut leading from the front and Arjun Rampal bringing in added credibility to the affair. The release was good too at over 2000 screens and the promotion and marketing was reasonably aggressive too. However, the first day of the release set the tone for the film and post that with no real word of mouth been generated due to lack of audiences, Saturday is impacted too.

Advertisement

Yes, the film does have restricted audience for itself due to the violence and the theme. However, still to have such negligible footfalls is rather strange as it seems that beyond the awareness, there was no real intent amongst the audiences to step into the auditorium for the film. Is it that the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be way too much? Well, one can never say because just three weeks back even Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 had clashed, and though Heropanti 2 was better, it isn’t as if Runway 34 didn’t have any audiences.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, believe it or not, Runway 34 is in fact still in the running at a few shows and has surpassed Heropanti 2 collections to get into the 30s. Nonetheless, the point is not about how the Ajay Devgn starrer is doing but the fact that a film with even reasonable decent entertainment quotient is not ignored totally and here Dhaakad did have merits of its own as well. However, the collections so far are just 1.40 crores* and while 2 crores would be crossed by the time the weekend is through, there would be hardly anything to take home eventually.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan VS Kartik Aaryan, Gets His Biggest Opening Scoring A Double-Digit Number!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram