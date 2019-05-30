De De Pyaar De Box Office: Becomes 8th Highest Grosser Of 2019 Surpassing Kalank

De De Pyaar De started on a fair note at the Box Office but followed a good trend which helped it a reach a decent first week total. The collections remained steady in the second week too and the film has earned 82.42 crores in 13 days.

The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer film has now become the 8th highest grosser of 2019 by surpassing the lifetime collections of Kalank. While it’s not a big achievement for the film, it’s still decent considering the note from where the film had started.

The next target of the film are Badla and Luka Chuppi which earned 88.02 crores and 94.15 crores respectively and it will be interesting to see if the film actually surpasses them.

Collections breakdown of the film is below:

1st Day: 10.41 crores

1st Weekend: 38.54 crores

1st Week: 61.05 crores

2nd Weekend: 14.04 crores

2nd Monday: 2.73 crores

2nd Tuesday: 2.37 crores

2nd Wednesday: 2.23 crores

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De explores the relationship between two individuals of great age gap.

Talking about the film, Tabu earlier said, “It is not just a rom-com, though it is narrated in a very funny way and laughter is essentially the binding factor of the film, but it does speak about the deep and serious issues related to human nature. It highlights on the intricacies of a relationship that people share with one another.”

