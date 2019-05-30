Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In A Superhero Hollywood Flick – To Be A Part Of Marvel’s Asia Explore? 

Shah Rukh Khan at this point in career might be dwindling with a dilemma about which project he should go ahead with, but looks like things are all sorted for his son, Aryan Khan. It was earlier being said that unlike his sister, Suhana Khan, Aryan was more interested in film-making rather than being in front of the camera. But looks like there is a change of plans and he is ready for the limelight. In addition, this statement of Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is only making us think deeper!

According to some reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh is contacting film-makers for his son, and he seems to be having a Hollywood superhero flick in his kitty. “SRK has shown his son’s pictures to some Hollywood producers but has been advised against the superhero film that Aryan is so keen on doing,” the sources close to the development reveals.

Recently, Joe Russo at one of the public appearances also said, “I will pick Bollywood stars to play Indian superheroes. I think moving forward, you are going to see a really diverse Marvel Universe.”

Now, isn’t it all striking the chords together? Is it possible that the Indian Marvel movie will showcase Aryan Khan as their superhero? What do y’all think about it?

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But, even if he wants to be a film-maker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course.”

