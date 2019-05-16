This week’s anticipated release De De Pyaar De is all set for a sparkling start at the box office after the ordinary performance of Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2. The romantic comedy features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, in key roles. Given the chartbuster music and well-received trailer, the movie is touted to enjoy a great journey at ticket windows. Also, with DDPD, Ajay could possibly replace Akshay Kumar in the star ranking.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is at the 3rd spot in Koimoi’s Power Office Index below Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Akshay has a score of 1100 points owing to eleven 100 crore movies- Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 and Kesari. Following him, Ajay Devgn is on the 4th spot with 1000 points owing to eight 100 crore movies- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid and Total Dhamaal, and one 200 crore movie- Golmaal Again.

De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn All Set To Beat Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

If De De Pyaar De manages to touch 100 crore mark, both the actors will share equal 1100 points, but given one 200 crore grosser (Golmaal Again), Ajay will topple Akshay, for the 3rd spot.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on 17th May 2019 (excluding the paid previews of 16th May).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar11000001100
4. Ajay Devgn800200001000
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
14.Tiger Shroff100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

