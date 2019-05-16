De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn All Set To Beat Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

This week’s anticipated release De De Pyaar De is all set for a sparkling start at the box office after the ordinary performance of Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2. The romantic comedy features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, in key roles. Given the chartbuster music and well-received trailer, the movie is touted to enjoy a great journey at ticket windows. Also, with DDPD, Ajay could possibly replace Akshay Kumar in the star ranking.
Currently, Akshay Kumar is at the 3rd spot in Koimoi’s Power Office Index below Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Akshay has a score of 1100 points owing to eleven 100 crore movies- Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 and Kesari. Following him, Ajay Devgn is on the 4th spot with 1000 points owing to eight 100 crore movies- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid and Total Dhamaal, and one 200 crore movie- Golmaal Again.
If De De Pyaar De manages to touch 100 crore mark, both the actors will share equal 1100 points, but given one 200 crore grosser (Golmaal Again), Ajay will topple Akshay, for the 3rd spot.
Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on 17th May 2019 (excluding the paid previews of 16th May).
Trending
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|0
|0
|0
|1100
|4. Ajay Devgn
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|14.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
