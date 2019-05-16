De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn All Set To Beat Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

This week’s anticipated release De De Pyaar De is all set for a sparkling start at the box office after the ordinary performance of Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2. The romantic comedy features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, in key roles. Given the chartbuster music and well-received trailer, the movie is touted to enjoy a great journey at ticket windows. Also, with DDPD, Ajay could possibly replace Akshay Kumar in the star ranking.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is at the 3rd spot in Koimoi’s Power Office Index below Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Akshay has a score of 1100 points owing to eleven 100 crore movies- Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 and Kesari. Following him, Ajay Devgn is on the 4th spot with 1000 points owing to eight 100 crore movies- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid and Total Dhamaal, and one 200 crore movie- Golmaal Again.

If De De Pyaar De manages to touch 100 crore mark, both the actors will share equal 1100 points, but given one 200 crore grosser (Golmaal Again), Ajay will topple Akshay, for the 3rd spot.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on 17th May 2019 (excluding the paid previews of 16th May).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 0 0 0 1100 4. Ajay Devgn 800 200 0 0 1000 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 14.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

