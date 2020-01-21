Darbar Box Office (Worldwide): Rajinikanth’s Action-Thriller Touches The 200 Crore Mark Globally!

Darbar Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in enjoying a splendid run at the ticket windows and the collections that are coming out are clearly speaking volumes of megastar’s appeal globally. The film has achieved a milestone by crossing the 200 crore mark in its worldwide run.

At the end of 11 days theatrical run, Darbar has grossed over 200 crores globally. As per the trade estimates, Darbar has collected around 71 crores from international circuits and around 134 crores gross from India. From Tamil Nadu alone, the film has garnered 80 crores.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar released on 10th January 2020. The film also features Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil and Suniel Shetty, in key roles.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of the film, Rajinikanth said that he would love to explore the idea of playing a transgender in a film.

“I have explored almost all the genres. I have worked in 160 films and it’s been 45 years in the film industry. I want to play the role of a transgender,” said the Tamil screen idol, when asked if there still was any genre or role that he would like to explore after such a glorious innings in films.

The veteran actor also spoke of his wish to work in a Marathi film someday, since his roots belong to Maharashtra. He added that his passion for acting has been the driving factor for the last 45 years.

