Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan’s Diwali 2015 Family Drama

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Box Office: Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was his 2015 Diwali gift to his fans. The family drama carried huge buzz among the audience and took record start at that time. However, the end product wasn’t liked enough by audience and it couldn’t trend well.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, PRDP which also had Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles still managed to cross 200 crores lifetime mark.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 40.35 crores
Day 2: 31.05 crores
Day 3: 30.07 crores
Day 4: 28.30 crores
First Weekend (Extended): 129.77 crores
Day 5: 13.62 crores
Day 6: 12.04 crores
Day 7: 10.02 crores
Day 8: 7.37 crores
First Week: 172.82 crores
Trending
Day 9: 5.50 crores
Day 10: 6.70 crores
Day 11: 8.20 crores
Day 12: 2.70 crores
Day 13: 2.70 crores
Day 14: 2.90 crores
Day 15: 2.01 crores
Second Week: 30.71 crores
Post Third Week: 3.87 crores
Total: 207.4 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!