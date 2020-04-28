Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan’s Diwali 2015 Family Drama

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Box Office: Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was his 2015 Diwali gift to his fans. The family drama carried huge buzz among the audience and took record start at that time. However, the end product wasn’t liked enough by audience and it couldn’t trend well.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, PRDP which also had Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles still managed to cross 200 crores lifetime mark.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 40.35 crores

Day 2: 31.05 crores

Day 3: 30.07 crores

Day 4: 28.30 crores

First Weekend (Extended): 129.77 crores

Day 5: 13.62 crores

Day 6: 12.04 crores

Day 7: 10.02 crores

Day 8: 7.37 crores

First Week: 172.82 crores

Day 9: 5.50 crores

Day 10: 6.70 crores

Day 11: 8.20 crores

Day 12: 2.70 crores

Day 13: 2.70 crores

Day 14: 2.90 crores

Day 15: 2.01 crores

Second Week: 30.71 crores

Post Third Week: 3.87 crores

Total: 207.4 crores

