Sultan Box Office: Released in 2016, the film marked the first collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan. Riding high on pre-release buzz due to chartbuster music and intriguing trailer, the film even managed to strike a right chord with the audience. It managed to hit the triple century in its theatrical run.

Being an Eid release, Sultan had a strong hype surrounding it and the opening day numbers of 36.54 crores justified it. The film enjoyed a 5-day extended opening weekend by adding 180.36 crores. In the 9-day extended opening week, the film garnered 229.16 crores and ended up collecting a lifetime of 300.45 crores. The film enjoyed extremely good trending in regions like Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Sultan:

Day 1- 36.54 crores

Day 2- 37.32 crores

Day 3- 31.67 crores

Day 4- 36.62 crores

Day 5- 38.21 crores

First weekend (5-day extended)- 180.36 crores

Day 6- 15.54 crores

Day 7- 12.92 crores

Day 8- 10.82 crores

Day 9- 9.52 crores

First week (9-day extended)- 229.16 crores

Day 10- 7.43 crores

Day 11- 11.46 crores

Day 12- 15.18 crores

Day 13- 4.08 crores

Day 14- 3.72 crores

Day 15- 3.42 crores

Day 16- 3.51 crores

Second week- 48.80 crores (277.96 crores)

Day 17- 2.14 crores

Day 18- 3.81 crores

Day 19- 5.14 crores

Day 20- 1.30 crores

Day 21- 1.25 crores

Day 22- 1.15 crores

Day 23- 1.05 crores

Third week- 15.84 crores (293.80 crores)

Day 24- 0.57 crore

Day 25- 0.98 crore

Day 26- 1.51 crores

Day 27- 0.34 crore

Day 28- 0.36 crore

Day 29- 0.34 crore

Day 30- 0.33 crore

Fourth week- 4.43 crores (298.23 crores)

Rest of the days- 2.22 crores (300.45 crores)

