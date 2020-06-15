Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar Led 2013 Crime Thriller

Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan & Sonkashi Sinha’s 2013 Action/Crime/Romantic film proved to be a huge disappointment. The film was a sequel to 2010 hit film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and released amid high expectations. However unfortunately the buzz couldn’t translate into numbers.

The number one reason behind OUATIMD’s failure at the Box Office was it’s content which failed to entertain the audience. The other reason was it’s not so perfect release. It was an Independence Day release but couldn’t get right amount of screens due to another film Chennai Express dominating the Box Office since August 8, 2013.

Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! did a business of 65 crores at the Indian Box Office and was a Losing affair.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 11.5 crores

Day 2: 10.25 crores

Day 3: 11.5 crore

Day 4: 9.75 crores

First Weekend (Extended): 41 crores

Day 5: 4.10 crores

Day 6: 3.80 crores

Day 7: 4.10 crores

Day 8: 1.25 crore

First Week (Extended): 54.25 crores

Second Weekend: 5 crores

Second Week: 7.25 crores

Post Second Week: 3.5 crores

Total: 65 crores

