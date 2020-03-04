Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji starrer cop drama Mardaani 2 hit the cinemas on Dec 13, 2019. The crime-drama which addressed the issue of r*pes in India proved to be a hit at the Box Office and collected more than its previous part.

Mardaani took an opening of 3.80 crores which was not a great start. But the film received appreciation and slowly and steadily it went on to collect 47.51 crores before closing its run.

The film also continued the winning streak of Rani at Box Office after Mardaani and Hichki.

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Rani Mukerji Starrer 2019 Release
Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 3.80 crores
Day 2: 6.55 crores
Day 3: 7.80 crores

First Weekend: 18.15 crores

Day 4: 2.85 crores
Day 5: 2.65 crores
Day 6: 2.25 crores
Day 7: 2.15 crores

First Week: 28.05 crores

Day 8: 1.15 crores
Day 9: 1.95 crores
Day 10: 2.55 crores
Day 11: 1.25 crores
Day 12: 1.45 crores
Day 13: 2.50 crores
Day 14: 1.30 crore

Second Week: 12.15 crores

Day 15: 0.65 crore
Day 16: 0.90 crore
Day 17: 1.15 crore
Day 18: 0.45 crore
Day 19: 0.55 crore
Day 20: 0.95 crore
Day 21: 0.40 crore

Third Week: 5.05 crores

Day 22: 0.25 crore
Day 23: 0.45 crore
Day 24: 0.65 crore
Day 25: 0.20 crore
Day 26: 0.20 crore
Day 27: 0.20 crore
Day 28: 0.15 crore

Fourth Week: 2.10 crores

Fifth Week: 0.16 crore

Total: 47.51 crores

