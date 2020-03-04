Mardaani 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Rani Mukerji Starrer 2019 Release

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji starrer cop drama Mardaani 2 hit the cinemas on Dec 13, 2019. The crime-drama which addressed the issue of r*pes in India proved to be a hit at the Box Office and collected more than its previous part.

Mardaani took an opening of 3.80 crores which was not a great start. But the film received appreciation and slowly and steadily it went on to collect 47.51 crores before closing its run.

The film also continued the winning streak of Rani at Box Office after Mardaani and Hichki.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 3.80 crores

Day 2: 6.55 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

First Weekend: 18.15 crores

Day 4: 2.85 crores

Day 5: 2.65 crores

Day 6: 2.25 crores

Day 7: 2.15 crores

First Week: 28.05 crores

Day 8: 1.15 crores

Day 9: 1.95 crores

Day 10: 2.55 crores

Day 11: 1.25 crores

Day 12: 1.45 crores

Day 13: 2.50 crores

Day 14: 1.30 crore

Second Week: 12.15 crores

Day 15: 0.65 crore

Day 16: 0.90 crore

Day 17: 1.15 crore

Day 18: 0.45 crore

Day 19: 0.55 crore

Day 20: 0.95 crore

Day 21: 0.40 crore

Third Week: 5.05 crores

Day 22: 0.25 crore

Day 23: 0.45 crore

Day 24: 0.65 crore

Day 25: 0.20 crore

Day 26: 0.20 crore

Day 27: 0.20 crore

Day 28: 0.15 crore

Fourth Week: 2.10 crores

Fifth Week: 0.16 crore

Total: 47.51 crores

