Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F Starrer

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has performed fairly at the Box Office. The film took a fair start and trended on similar lines in rest of the week and even in the second weekend.

Despite starting from a number like 3.24 crores, the film managed to stay above 1 crore mark in the second weekend. It in fact crossed 1.50 crores mark as well on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend to weekend drop was not big but considering the already low numbers, the hold must’ve been better.

Here’s the Daily Breakdown of Jawaani Jaaneman:

Day 1: 3.24 crores

Day 2: 4.55 crores

Day 3: 5.04 crores

First Weekend: 12.83 crores

Day 4: 2.03 crores

Day 5: 1.94 crores

Day 6: 1.86 crores

Day 7: 1.55 crores

First Week: 20.21 crores

Day 8: 1.04 crores

Day 9: 1.58 crores

Day 10: 1.67 crores

Total: 24.5 crores

Note: The film is still running in theatres and the breakdown will be updated regularly. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!