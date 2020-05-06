Drishyam Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn Led 2015 Thriller

Drishyam Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu & Ishita Dutta starrer 2015 film Drishyam stands as one of the most appreciated film of that year. The Nishikant Kamat directed thriller which was a remake of Malayalam film of same name released with fair expectations. It was not that typical commercial film and hence took a decent start at the Box Office.

However with extremely positive word of mouth, the collections improved in the weekend. Even after first 3 days, the film held itself very well and enjoyed a healthy lifetime total of 76.16 crores.

Drishyam recovered its costs with some profits and was declared a Plus affair. Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film.

Day 1: 8.05 crores

Day 2: 9.40 crores

Day 3: 12.58 crores

First Weekend: 30.03 crores

Day 4: 4.05 crores

Day 5: 4.02 crores

Day 6: 3.97 crores

Day 7: 3.93 crores

First Week: 46 crores

Day 8: 2.75 crores

Day 9: 4.05 crores

Day 10: 5.04 crores

Day 11: 1.60 crore

Day 12: 1.65 crore

Day 13: 1.50 crore

Day 14: 1.30 crore

Second Week: 17.89 crores

Third Week: 7.45 crores

Fourth Week:3.15 crores

Fifth Week: 1.21 crore

After Fifth Week: 0.46 crore

Total: 76.16 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!