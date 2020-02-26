Dream Girl Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest Grosser

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana had a ball last year with some rave reviews and unprecedented commercial success coming his way. He delivered multiple successes in 2019 and also got his highest-grossing film ever in the form of Dream Girl. Apart from its mass appeal, the film was applauded for its brilliantly written dialogues and actors’ performances.
In fact, Dream Girl is amongst those rare Bollywood comedies which tick the boxes of both critics as well as the audience. It took a very good start by clocking 10.05 crores and further showed a rock steady trend during weekdays owing to highly positive word-of-mouth.
Let’s take a look at Dream Girl’s daily breakdown:
Day 1- 10.05 crores
Day 2- 16.42 crores
Day 3- 18.10 crores
First weekend- 44.57 crores
Day 4- 7.43 crores
Day 5- 7.40 crores
Day 6- 6.75 crores
Day 7- 6.05 crores
First week- 72.20 crores
Day 8- 5.30 crores
Day 9- 9.10 crores
Day 10- 11.05 crores
Day 11- 3.75 crores
Day 12- 3.30 crores
Day 13- 3.10 crores
Day 14- 3 crores
Second week- 110.80 crores
Day 15- 3.40 crores
Day 16- 6.30 crores
Day 17- 6.50 crores
Day 18- 2 crores
Day 19- 2.50 crores
Day 20- 0.85 crores
Day 21- 0.50 crores
Third week- 132.85 crores
Day 22- 0.50 crores
Day 23- 0.80 crores
Day 24- 1.10 crores
Day 25-28- 3.14 crores
Fourth week- 138.39 crores
Remaining days- 1.31 crores
Lifetime- 139.70 crores
