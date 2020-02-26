Dream Girl Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest Grosser

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana had a ball last year with some rave reviews and unprecedented commercial success coming his way. He delivered multiple successes in 2019 and also got his highest-grossing film ever in the form of Dream Girl. Apart from its mass appeal, the film was applauded for its brilliantly written dialogues and actors’ performances.

In fact, Dream Girl is amongst those rare Bollywood comedies which tick the boxes of both critics as well as the audience. It took a very good start by clocking 10.05 crores and further showed a rock steady trend during weekdays owing to highly positive word-of-mouth.

Let’s take a look at Dream Girl’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 10.05 crores

Day 2- 16.42 crores

Day 3- 18.10 crores

First weekend- 44.57 crores

Day 4- 7.43 crores

Day 5- 7.40 crores

Day 6- 6.75 crores

Day 7- 6.05 crores

First week- 72.20 crores

Day 8- 5.30 crores

Day 9- 9.10 crores

Day 10- 11.05 crores

Day 11- 3.75 crores

Day 12- 3.30 crores

Day 13- 3.10 crores

Day 14- 3 crores

Second week- 110.80 crores

Day 15- 3.40 crores

Day 16- 6.30 crores

Day 17- 6.50 crores

Day 18- 2 crores

Day 19- 2.50 crores

Day 20- 0.85 crores

Day 21- 0.50 crores

Third week- 132.85 crores

Day 22- 0.50 crores

Day 23- 0.80 crores

Day 24- 1.10 crores

Day 25-28- 3.14 crores

Fourth week- 138.39 crores

Remaining days- 1.31 crores

Lifetime- 139.70 crores

