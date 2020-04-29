Dilwale Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shah Rukh Khan Led 2015 Rom-Com

Dilwale Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon starrer 2015 pre-Christmas release Dilwale hit the cinemas with a huge buzz but couldn’t do well as was expected from it. The film clashed with Bajirao Mastani and faced a huge blow in business but another big factor that pulled it back was the average word of mouth.
The Rohit Shetty directed film couldn’t entertain the audience as much as the team had expected and hence it could collect only 148 crores despite being one of the most awaited films of that year.
Dilwale recovered its costs and made some profits as well but it couldn’t emerge a hit.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 21 crores
Day 2: 20.09 crores
Day 3: 24 crores
First Weekend: 65.09 crores
Day 4: 10.09 crores
Day 5: 9.42 crores
Day 6: 8.79 crores
Day 7: 9.26 crores
First Week: 102.65 crores
Day 8: 8.11 crores
Day 9: 6 crores
Day 10: 7.12 crores
Day 11: 2.70 crores
Day 12: 3.12 crores
Day 13: 3.13 crores
Day 14: 2.38 crores
Second Week: 32.56 crores
Day 15: 3.41 crores
Day 16: 1.90 crore
Day 17: 2.40 crores
Day 18: 1.13 crore
Day 19: 1.02 crore
Day 20: 0.83 crore
Day 21: 0.78 crore
Third Week: 11.47 crores
Post Third Week: 1.32 crore
Total: 148 crores
