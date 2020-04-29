Dilwale Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shah Rukh Khan Led 2015 Rom-Com

Dilwale Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon starrer 2015 pre-Christmas release Dilwale hit the cinemas with a huge buzz but couldn’t do well as was expected from it. The film clashed with Bajirao Mastani and faced a huge blow in business but another big factor that pulled it back was the average word of mouth.

The Rohit Shetty directed film couldn’t entertain the audience as much as the team had expected and hence it could collect only 148 crores despite being one of the most awaited films of that year.

Dilwale recovered its costs and made some profits as well but it couldn’t emerge a hit.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 21 crores

Day 2: 20.09 crores

Day 3: 24 crores

First Weekend: 65.09 crores

Day 4: 10.09 crores

Day 5: 9.42 crores

Day 6: 8.79 crores

Day 7: 9.26 crores

First Week: 102.65 crores

Day 8: 8.11 crores

Day 9: 6 crores

Day 10: 7.12 crores

Day 11: 2.70 crores

Day 12: 3.12 crores

Day 13: 3.13 crores

Day 14: 2.38 crores

Second Week: 32.56 crores

Day 15: 3.41 crores

Day 16: 1.90 crore

Day 17: 2.40 crores

Day 18: 1.13 crore

Day 19: 1.02 crore

Day 20: 0.83 crore

Day 21: 0.78 crore

Third Week: 11.47 crores

Post Third Week: 1.32 crore

Total: 148 crores

