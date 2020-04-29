When Irrfan Khan REJECTED Working With Oscar-Winning Actor, Leonardo DiCaprio

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday and this is indeed the saddest day in the history of Indian Cinema. His craft wasn’t just popular in Bollywood but also Hollywood. He worked in the west including some incredible films like Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

During one of his interviews with HT, Irrfan mentioned that he has rejected a lot of films in the west. He mentioned that if he would be younger, he would have probably settled in Hollywood and taken more work but at this age, he wants to be here and work in Bollywood.

“I keep getting interesting offers. If I were younger, I might have thought of relocating to Hollywood. But I never really felt like leaving India. My people are here and so are my stories. Today, small and unconventional films are redefining cinema in India. And I am happy to be part of this brave, new world. Hollywood is just a bonus,” said Irrfan.

It is also learnt that he rejected working with prestigious actors in the west including names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, Matthew McConaughey and Ridley Scott.

In fact, he also refused to work with Oscar-winning director, Steven Spielberg and Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. Speaking to NDTV, Khan said, “I didn’t feel the character offered to me gave me much scope. So I said ‘No’; though Scarlett Johansson is an actor I would have loved to share screen space with.”

Ridley’s ‘Body Of Lies’ starred Leonardo and that’s when Irrfan rejected it. Else we would have seen two legends in a film together.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!