Baadshaho Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn’s 2017 Film

Baadshaho Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta & Vidyut Jammwal’s 2017 film Baadshaho released amidst high expectations. The film had good star cast and music going by its side. The song Rashk-e-Qamar was a huge hit and helped the film take a decent opening of 12.03 crores.

However, the word of mouth didn’t really support the film and it failed to show a healthy trending at the Box Office. With a lifetime business of 78.02 crores, this big-budget film was declared a Losing affair.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 12.03 crores

Day 2: 15.60 crores

Day 3: 15.67 crores

First Weekend: 43.30 crores

Day 4: 6.82 crores

Day 5: 6.12 crores

Day 6: 4.30 crores

Day 7: 3.60 crores

First Week: 64.14 crores

Day 8: 2.10 crores

Day 9: 2.60 crores

Day 10: 3.03 crores

Day 11: 1.45 crore

Day 12: 1.15 crore

Day 13: 1.15 crore

Day 14: 0.95 crore

Second Week: 12.43 crores

Third Week: 1.45 crore

Total: 78.02 crores

