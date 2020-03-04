Article 15 Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Crime Drama

Article 15 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 which released on 28th June last year, emerged as the winner on both critical as well as commercial front. The film has a backdrop of article 15 of the Indian constitution and is inspired by 2014’s Badaun rape allegations and other events.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 belongs to a niche genre and mainly caters to class audience. Due to its hard-hitting trailer and decent marketing, the film enjoyed a good awareness regarding its release. It clocked 5.02 crores on opening day and trended pretty well to reach a lifetime of 63.05 crores.

Below is the daily breakdown of Article 15:

Day 1- 5.02 crores

Day 2- 7.25 crores

Day 3- 7.77 crores

First weekend- 20.04 crores

Day 4- 3.97 crores

Day 5- 3.67 crores

Day 6- 3.48 crores

Day 7- 3.05 crores

First week- 34.21 crores

Day 8- 2.65 crores

Day 9- 4.00 crores

Day 10- 5.35 crores

Day 11- 2.02 crores

Day 12- 1.25 crores

Day 13- 1.40 crores

Day 14- 1.50 crores

Second week- 18.17 crores (52.38 crores)

Day 15- 1.25 crores

Day 16- 2.15 crores

Day 17- 2.15 crores

Day 18- 0.75 crores

Day 19- 0.70 crores

Day 20- 0.70 crores

Day 21- 0.65 crores

Third week- 8.35 crores (60.73 crores)

Day 22 to Day 28- 2.32 (63.05 crores)

Lifetime- 63.05 crores

