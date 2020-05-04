ABCD 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Led 2005 Dance Film

ABCD 2 Box Office: Released in 2015, the dance film featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and others in the key roles. Despite an ordinary storyline, the film fetched love from masses due to its music and dance quotient, which was really well blended with emotions and humour.
Promoted as India’s first dance film franchise, there was a good pre-release buzz around ABCD 2’s release. The film was expected to rake in double-digit score on an opening day but it went far ahead by bringing a healthy total of 14.30 crores. During its first week run, it scored 71.78 crores and ended the theatrical run at 107 crores.
Trending
Take a look at the daily breakdown of ABCD 2:
Day 1- 14.30 crores
Day 2- 14.54 crores
Day 3- 17.51 crores
First weekend- 46.35 crores
Day 4- 8.05 crores
Day 5- 6.77 crores
Day 6- 5.68 crores
Day 7- 4.93 crores
First week- 71.78 crores
Day 8- 3.71 crores
Day 9- 5.77 crores
Day 10- 7.40 crores
Day 11- 2.41 crores
Day 12- 2.02 crores
Day 13- 1.91 crores
Day 14- 1.79 crores
Second week- 25.01 crores (96.79 crores)
Day 15- 1.01 crores
Day 16- 1.63 crores
Day 17- 2.23 crores
Day 18- 0.69 crore
Day 19- 0.65 crore
Day 20- 0.61 crore
Day 21- 0.58 crore
Third week- 7.40 crores (104.19 crores)
Rest of the days- 2.81 crores (107 crores)
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!