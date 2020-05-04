ABCD 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Led 2005 Dance Film

ABCD 2 Box Office: Released in 2015, the dance film featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and others in the key roles. Despite an ordinary storyline, the film fetched love from masses due to its music and dance quotient, which was really well blended with emotions and humour.

Promoted as India’s first dance film franchise, there was a good pre-release buzz around ABCD 2’s release. The film was expected to rake in double-digit score on an opening day but it went far ahead by bringing a healthy total of 14.30 crores. During its first week run, it scored 71.78 crores and ended the theatrical run at 107 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of ABCD 2:

Day 1- 14.30 crores

Day 2- 14.54 crores

Day 3- 17.51 crores

First weekend- 46.35 crores

Day 4- 8.05 crores

Day 5- 6.77 crores

Day 6- 5.68 crores

Day 7- 4.93 crores

First week- 71.78 crores

Day 8- 3.71 crores

Day 9- 5.77 crores

Day 10- 7.40 crores

Day 11- 2.41 crores

Day 12- 2.02 crores

Day 13- 1.91 crores

Day 14- 1.79 crores

Second week- 25.01 crores (96.79 crores)

Day 15- 1.01 crores

Day 16- 1.63 crores

Day 17- 2.23 crores

Day 18- 0.69 crore

Day 19- 0.65 crore

Day 20- 0.61 crore

Day 21- 0.58 crore

Third week- 7.40 crores (104.19 crores)

Rest of the days- 2.81 crores (107 crores)

