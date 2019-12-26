Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan led Dabangg 3 faced a huge challenge at the Box Office as the protests against the CAB bill made so many people stay at home. The film lost a lot of business but still managed to cross 100 crores mark in 5 days.

The collections shot up on Christmas Day and the film added another 15.70 crores taking the total to 119.55 crores.

Dabangg 3 has now made a stunning entry in Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers chart as it has crossed a long list of movies. The biggest movies which Dabangg 3 has just crossed are Housefull 2 (114 crores), Bala (116.38 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) & Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).

The next major targets of D3 are Ready (120 crores), Barfi! (120 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores), Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores), Airlift (129 crores) & more.

The film will enter its 2nd week tomorrow and will face heavy competition from Good Newwz. It will be interesting to see how much the film can collect from thereon.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 heroine Sonakshi Sinha said that at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of Dabangg 3.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

“I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” she added.

