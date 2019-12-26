Gauri Khan Shares AbRam Khan’s Photoshoot Pictures & He Looks As CUTE As A Button!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s children are certainly the paparazzi favourites. While Aryan and Suhana are often clicked by the shutterbugs, the little munchkin, AbRam is not very media-friendly. So when Gauri Khan recently took to her social media handle to share pictures of the little Khan, it took the internet by the storm.

Taking to her Instagram account, Gauri shared a couple of pictures of her youngest son captioning them as “Guessing he loves the camera !!!!” The pictures see an exceptionally cute AbRam dressed in a graphic tee, bomber jacket and joggers.

Meanwhile, AbRam was currently spotted outside his school accompanied by daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan after performing at the school annual day. It is being said that Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta with their daughter Daira, Karisma Kapoor with son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan kids were also spotted outside the same school.

Take a look at these pictures and do let us know what you feel about the same:





Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has yet not announced a single project after the box office disaster of his last outing, ZERO. Directed by Anand L Rai, ZERO saw Shah Rukh Khan essay the role of a dwarf for the first time in his decades-long career.

Though Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan were all appreciated for their performance in the film, the movie tanked miserably at the box office!

