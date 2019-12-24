Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Salman Khan Starrer Faces A Drop!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: It was 2009 when Salman Khan changed the scenario for masala films in Bollywood with Wanted. He cracked the formula, used it to the optimum and tried to maintain a mixed-bag to not over-expose it. But off-late with movies like Race 3, Bharat, there has been apprehension revolving the formula.

Salman Khan fans also trended #WeDontWantDabangg3 just after the official announcement. The movie released amidst the wave of protests against CAA & that surely hit the opening weekend. With an 81.15 crore of Weekend 1, Dabangg 3 did well for itself.

But, it’s the 1st Monday that scares many films and the same is the case with this Salman Khan film. The movie has witnessed a noticeable drop which is bad news. As per the early trends coming in, Dabangg 3 has collected in the range of 9-11 crores.

Depending on how the evening shows performed yesterday, the number could fluctuate and bring the total anywhere around 90-92 crores.

Dabangg 3 is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Majrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and it released on 20th December.

