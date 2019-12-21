Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Salman Khan’s Film Starts On A Fair Note!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Salman Khan is finally here with yet another commercial potboiler. While it may not be for everyone but its target audience is just enjoying while dancing in the cinema halls.

The movie faced the wrath of protests against CAA yesterday. The protests were held almost all around the country and hence it did affect the film’s overall collections in a big way. It’s also because the protests work psychologically on everyone and even those who aren’t attending them.

Yesterday, the movie opened to a fair morning occupancy of 20-25%. There’s not much of a growth today as well. It has opened in the range of 30-35%. Though we hoped for more & we still hope that the number increases by evening. A whole lot of things also depend on the evening shows today. It’ll be a make or break moment for the film.

We recently learned that Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will be available on a big screen in certain interior villages of Maharashtra that have no cinema halls, thanks to the mobile digital movie theatre technology.

Put simply, the technology pertains to inflatable theatres that can be carried and set up anywhere. The technology will take the film to remote places in the districts of Vaduth, Satara and Tasgaon and Sangli, where there are no digital theatres.

These mobile theatres put up by Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile theatre company, in collaboration with Cinemawale, which uses these theatres to take films to rural areas with no theatre screens.

Most of these portable cinema halls are 150-seaters and are equipped with the air-conditioning facility and 5.1 Dolby sound system. Picture Time shall host three to four screenings of ‘Dabangg 3‘ in a day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!