Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Will Need A Bigger Jump Than Aimed!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Salman Khan, with every film, makes a statement of how he has been emerging as the superstar of masses. The single-screen arena around the country craves for masala movies such as this one. It opened to a below-predicted number on day 1.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking status of day 2 and see how well it has improved or not.

Mumbai:

It was around 35-40% yesterday post-noon when we updated about the advance booking of yesterday. As now, by noon, the film has just touched the 20-25% mark as far as filling-fast shows are concerned. It surely will improve by the day, it’s just it should’ve been better by now.

Delhi:

Delhi is way better than Mumbai at this very moment. Both the cities were doing a similar amount of advance booking yesterday but now Delhi has taken over. Though the number of percentages is similar to yesterday. As of now, 35-40% of the shows are in the filling-fast zone.

Bengaluru:

The trends here yesterday were a tremendous 60-65% but now the story is slightly different. The number of fast filling shows is 30-35%. With a handful of fast fillings shows in Hindi, the Kannada version is also performing average as of now.

Hyderabad:

As always, Hyderabad is performing amazingly well for a big event Bollywood film. It was 60-65% yesterday and today too it’s on similar lines. While most of the cities see fluctuation, Hyderabad stands still.

Chennai & Pune:

Chennai, too, stays in a similar zone as yesterday. Around 50-55% shows are filling fast with a few of them going houseful. Pune, from 20% has declined to under 10% which could be a sign of worry.

