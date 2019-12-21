Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 1: Opens Lesser Than Predicted, Hopes To Grow Over The Weekend

It was predicted in this column that at the bare minimum, Dabangg 3 would open in the range of 28-30 crores. Though given the capacity an even better number was feasible, still since the hype was primarily amongst the mass audiences and not to the kind that even Salman Khan’s last release Bharat had enjoyed, expectations were more controlled.

However, the opening day numbers turned out to be lesser than that. The film brought in 24 crores* and that’s not something which one would have seen coming. Of course protests in certain parts of the country did play a role in the footfalls been lesser. Still, the fact also remains that the euphoria which usually surrounds a Salman Khan film wasn’t really optimal and that also had a part to play.

The Prabhudeva directed film has seen fair reports and word of mouth coming its way. Neither has the film been bashed nor been praised to the skies. It has come across as a usual Salman Khan-Dabangg template entertainer, which means in the mass belt it has good chances to grow during rest of the weekend. As for the multiplexes, it would be more of a wait-n-watch game. That said, though there were expectations earlier on that with a very good opening and some push the film would be able to enter the 100 Crore Club over the weekend itself, that won’t be the case.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

