Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Salman Khan Hits The Ticket Windows With A Commercial Potboiler, But Is That Enough?

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer much awaited film Dabangg 3 finally released at the Box Office and it was expected to take an excellent start. However, the opening was way below the mark due to unrest in public regarding the protests in various parts of the country. The protests also resulted as a curfew at some places which restricted the initial boost the movie else could’ve got.

Dabangg 3 remained below the mark throughout the day and as per early estimates has earned in 20-22 crores range. Earlier in the day it was being said that the film will struggle to touch 25 crores mark but that it will end up just touching 20 crores mark was not expected by anyone.

The opening is on similar lines of Dabangg 2 which released back in 2012 and collected 21.10 crores. If not for the protests, it surely would’ve showed higher numbers than this.

The film should gain momentum in the weekend now or else it will be very tough for the film to make a mark at the Box Office.

