Commando 3 VS Marjaavaan Box Office: 5 Day Business Comparison Of Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh & Vidyut Jammwal Starrer

Commando 3 has been trending quite well at the Box Office after a low start. The film collected just 4.74 crores on Friday but showed good jumps on Saturday and Sunday to record weekend total of 18.33 crores.

The Vidyut Jammwal led film is now trending steadily in the weekdays and is on the way to have a decent Week 1.

Interestingly Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria led Marjaavaan which released a couple of weeks back trended almost similarly at the Box Office. The film was a better opener compared to Commando 3 but the trending of both films is almost similar.

Let’s have a look at how both films collected in the first 5 days of their run.

Marjaavaan 5 Day Box Office Breakdown

Day 1: 7.03 crores

Day 2: 7.21 crores

Day 3: 10.18 crores

Day 4: 4.15 crores

Day 5: 3.61 crores

Total: 32.18 crores

Commando 3 5 Day Box Office Breakdown

Day 1: 4.74 crores

Day 2: 5.64 crores

Day 3: 7.95 crores

Day 4: 3.42 crores

Day 5: 3.02 crores

Total: 24.77 crores

The hold for Commando 3 is obviously better than Marjavaan but the latter was collecting overall better than the former in the first week.

While Marjaavaan will end its lifetime run close to 50 crores mark, Commando 3 is chasing 40 crores mark as of now. The film will face competition from new releases Panipat & Pati Patni Aur Woh this Friday. It will be interesting to see how Commando 3 fares after these two films hit the Box Office.

