Chhichhore Box Office (Overseas): Surpassing The $3 Million Mark With Style!

Chhichhore Box Office (Overseas): When Nitesh Tiwari tried to portray emotions with a sports backdrop and having Aamir Khan in the lead, he gifted Bollywood its highest-grossing movie to date. When he tried to present a college-buddy drama with a whole of comedy and on-point emotions, he gifted us with one of the very loved films, Chhichhore.

Chhichhore, though is enjoying an unstoppable run at the Indian box office, is also doing well in overseas too. In India, the movie has is very close to touching the 100 crore mark. It now stands at 98.08 crores. After 10.47 crores of Sunday, the movie held well on Monday with 4.02 crores.

In overseas, the movie has clocked a little over USD $3 million mark, equivalent to INR 21 crores after weekend 2. As usual, the USA and Canada remain the top markets for the film. It’s facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl in overseas as well.

Varun Sharma is currently garnering a lot of praise for his role of Sexa, a sex-obsessed engineering student in Chhichhore. For him, it would be among his biggest achievements if fans now start calling him “Sexa”, just as he has been “Choocha” to many fans for long.

“Today, almost everyone is busy. Everyone is so occupied that they hardly get time to laugh their fullest. So, I feel blessed that through the medium of cinema, I can bring a smile on someone’s face. Also, Comedy is the genre that has given me an acceptance and an identity. So, I don’t fear getting typecast and I won’t stop doing comedy roles just because I have done too many,” Varun told IANS.

The 29-year-old, however, feels it is important to explore other genres as well. “I am not a comedian, I am an actor. So it is vital for me to become a versatile artist who explores all kinds of roles and genres. I love crime, I love sci-fi — and many other things. I want to showcase different shades to my fans. I really want to do a negative or a dark role,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!