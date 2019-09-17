Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali REVEAL Their Daughter’s Name In The Most Sweetest Way – WATCH

Television actress Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed their baby girl on August 21. The couple is all happy to be blessed with a baby girl. They were also papped outside the hospital as they took their little bundle of joy home.

Today, Jay took to his Instagram account and revealed his daughter’s name in the sweetest way possible.

Revealing the name, he wrote, “First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome “TARA JAY BHANUSHALI” star of our eyes and my life #proudfather #father #fatherdaughter #fatheranddaughter #newborn #newdad #dad #daddy #daddysgirl #tiktok #tiktokgirls @tiktok @indiatiktok.”

Even Mahhi too shared the same video on her Instagram account.

Speaking to Bombay Times earlier, Bhanushali said, “I can’t describe the feeling. I have just become the father of a very beautiful child and I thank God for being kind to us. She is a little angel and I can’t wait to bring her home. I wish to give her all the happiness in life, and that will be my aim now. My other two children will also be delighted to have a new member at home.”

The baby girl is Jay and Mahhi’s first biological child together. In the year 2017, they had adopted their caretaker’s kids.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!