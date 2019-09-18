Chhichhore Box Office: With 100 Points More, Nitesh Tiwari Beats Vijay Krishna Acharya In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index

Chhichhore has turned out to be a good success for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and all those involved. The movie has managed to score a century at the box office and director Nitesh Tiwari has got second big success after Aamir Khan’s Dangal.
After the end of 12 days theatrical run, Chhichhore has earned an amount of 102.19 crores, which is a great feat to achieve with a single-digit opening and tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. With highly positive word of mouth, the movie remained rock steady during weekdays after showing terrific weekend growth.
Speaking about Nitesh Tiwari, the director has bagged another 100 points owing to Chhichhore’s 100 crore plus collections thus taking the total to 450 points under his name in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index. He surpassed Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points) in the list.
The breakup of 450 points is as follows:
100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Chhichhore
300 points (one 300 crore grosser)- Dangal
50 points (one movie in top 10 overseas grossers)- Dangal
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released on 6th September 2019.
