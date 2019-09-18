Chhichhore has turned out to be a good success for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and all those involved. The movie has managed to score a century at the box office and director Nitesh Tiwari has got second big success after Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

After the end of 12 days theatrical run, Chhichhore has earned an amount of 102.19 crores, which is a great feat to achieve with a single-digit opening and tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. With highly positive word of mouth, the movie remained rock steady during weekdays after showing terrific weekend growth.

Chhichhore Box Office: With 100 Points More, Nitesh Tiwari Beats Vijay Krishna Acharya In Koimoi's Directors' Power Index
Chhichhore Box Office: With 100 Points More, Nitesh Tiwari Beats Vijay Krishna Acharya In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index

Speaking about Nitesh Tiwari, the director has bagged another 100 points owing to Chhichhore’s 100 crore plus collections thus taking the total to 450 points under his name in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index. He surpassed Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points) in the list.

The breakup of 450 points is as follows:

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Chhichhore

300 points (one 300 crore grosser)- Dangal

50 points (one movie in top 10 overseas grossers)- Dangal

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Siddharth Anand100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Farhad-Sajid
100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Sujeeth100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released on 6th September 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here