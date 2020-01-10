Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone Starrer VS Highest Opening Of Women Centric Films – Where Will It Stand?

Chhapaak Box Office: In the last couple of years, the B-Town lady power is not only playing on the front line but also proved its commercial viability at the ticket windows. The recent example is Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 which is still running successfully withstanding big competitors. Today, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has finally arrived in theatres and she’s been one of those actresses who have been torchbearers in acquiring meaty roles for females.

But, here’s what, Deepika Padukone and her film will be competing with her contemporaries for making a way amongst the best openings. In the list of women-centric films, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding is holding the 1st spot and there’s a lot of competition for Chhapaak here.

Let’s take a look at top 10 openings of women-centric films:

1) Veere Di Wedding (2018)- 10.70 crores

Lifetime- 83 crores

2) The Dirty Picture (2011)- 9.35 crores

Lifetime- 85 crores

3) Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 94.92 crores

4) Dear Zindagi (2016)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 68 crores

5) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 152 crores

6) Raazi (2018)- 7.53 crores

Lifetime- 123.17 crores

7) Heroine (2012)- 7.20 crores

Lifetime- 44.25 crores

8) Piku (2015)- 5.32 crores

Lifetime- 79.92 crores

9) Akira (2016)- 5.15 crores

Lifetime- 28.73 crores

10) Naam Shabana (2017)- 5.12 crores

Lifetime- 36.50 crores

Owing to the clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak will face a dent in its opening day business but the DP factor, a good pre-release buzz, and positive word-of-mouth will surely help the film to grab a spot in the top 6, at the least.

