Chhapaak Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: Deepika Padukone Starrer Fails To Pick Up

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey’s Chhapaak is clearly struggling at the ticket windows despite being good in content. It is facing severe dent due to Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and might wrap up its run even lower than Secret Superstar (62 crores), which clashed with Ajay’s Golmaal Again in 2017.

In the first week, Chhapaak garnered a total of 28.38 crores and yesterday it took a start of 10-12% in morning shows which kept on growing during the entire day to end up collecting 0.75 crores*. Today being Saturday, the film was expected to show a rise in footfalls but that’s clearly not the case with same 10-12% occupancy has been recorded for morning shows.

Despite riding on good word-of-mouth, the film is not being able to cash in at the box office and that’s not a good sign for the makers and DP, who made her comeback after a hiatus of almost 2 years.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over-the-moon with her latest directorial “Chhapaak” as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its “purpose” after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the release.

On last Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read: “Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of ‘Chhapaak'”.

Rekha Arya, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government was planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5,000-6,000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

