Chhapaak Box Office Day 4: Deepika Padukone Starrer Has An Ordinary Monday

Chhapaak Box Office: It had an ordinary Monday at the box office, what with 2.35 crores* coming in. The film has seen a drop when compared to Friday collections of 4.77 crores. Ideally, for it to have a decent run in theatres, the Meghna Gulzar directed film needed to be at least 3.50 crores, and ideally over 4 crores. However, the drop is evident here.

The best case scenario for the Deepika Padukone starrer is to now stay stable and be at the same levels right through the week. If there are normal drops of 10%-20% from here then the first week numbers won’t really be optimal. At least 10 crores are needed during the weekdays for the film to enjoy a first week of at least 30 crores.

Though at core multiplexes it could have well continued to stay strong, there is a lot of competition around it which is further impacting footfalls. As of now, the film stands at 21.37 crores and the number today would decide where exactly would it eventually head towards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

