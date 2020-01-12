Chhapaak Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Promising All Over But Will It Reach The Desire 10 Crore Mark?

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone led Chhapaak took an expected start on Friday and showed good to very good growth on Saturday. The expectations were surely more but you have to keep them limited when a film is far away from the commercial space. Now on Sunday, the film is promising a pickup again as the advance booking in various cities is much better compared to yesterday.

Let’s have a look:

Mumbai

Mumbai had 10-15% fast filling and housefull shows yesterday. Today the growth is impressive as the rate has reached 20-25%. All this is despite the Tanhaji hurricane here.

Delhi

Delhi has shown only a slight improvement. Compared to 20-25% healthy shows yesterday, there are 25-30% today.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru did very well yesterday as it recorded 35-40% housefull and FF shows. Today they are 45-50% which is very good and promising enough.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is excellent with 75-80% strong shows as of now. The growth is very good here as well even though it was healthy yesterday itself with 55-60% oranges and greys on BMS.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad was dull till yesterday and it has shown slight improvement today. There are 5-10% housefull and filling fast shows today.

Pune

Pune which is stupendously performing for Tanhaji has shown growth for Chhapaak as well. There are 20-25% promising shows compared to 15-20% yesterday.

Kolkata

Kolkata has shown very good growth today as there are 25-30% shows almost occupied. The no. of such shows yesterday was 10-15%.

Chennai

Chennai is doing extremely well on limited release. There are 80-85% shows running successfully.

Overall, the film is all set for a good Sunday. The only thing to see is how close it can get to 10 crores mark.

