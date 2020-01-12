Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s Mother Apologises To Rashami Desai Over Cheap ‘Bedroom’ Remark

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing way too many controversies with not just the contestants but their family members being involved too. From Rashami Desai’s mother to Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend – its’s opinions all over. Recently, Mahira Sharma’s mother made some ‘bedroom’ remark over Rashami, and she’s clarifying her stance now.

It all happened when Sidharth Shukla during an old episode made ‘aisi’ ladki remark on Rashami Desai, and further revealed that Rashami once followed him to Goa. To this, Mahira Sharma’s mother said, “Abhi to sirf Goa ki stories ayi hai, bedroom stories bhi niklegi.” This brought a lot of backlash, as being a mother, many felt that was cheap and highly disrespectful.

Now, clarifying her stance in a conversation with Pinkvilla, she said, “Actually, when Rashami made a doll out of Towel, signifying it was Mahira and said, ‘Mahi gutter se uthayi hai, mar gayi, dub gayi, kachre se uthai hui hai’, that time even I was a mother. When I gave an interview, her mother wouldn’t have noticed what Rashami said about my daughter. Those remarks really hurt me. Even someone who has been picked up from somewhere like a Garbage place isn’t told about it, people even provide them a good upbringing. Even I was in pain, and cried a lot.”

She further added, “As far as the Goa remark is concerned, the entire world saw it on TV. Sidharth Shukla said that, and what I meant was that now there will be a fight and personal revelations will be made. I didn’t say it in a dirty way or with a cheap mindset. I might have said bedroom by mistake, but that wasn’t my intention”.

What do you have to say about the entire row? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!