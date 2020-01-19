Chhapaak Box Office Day 10 Morning Occupancy: It’s Slow & Steady But Not A Winner!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is turning out to be a complete let down as far as its commercial outcome is concerned. The makers need to hold a brainstorm on what actually went wrong as the critical acclaim and audience feedback too was good.

After clearly underperforming during the opening week, nothing great was expected from Chhapaak but to remain steady during the second weekend with some sort of growth considering no major new releases but look’s like Tanhaji’s ‘top gear’ performance is taking away major chunk of footfalls from the film.

Chhapaak remained low yesterday by starting the day on a slower note and on today i.e. day 10, the signs are not so promising whatsoever. As per the trends, the film has registered the occupancy of 12-14% in the morning shows across the country, which is a slight improvement from yesterday.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 and also features Vikrant Massey in a male lead. The film is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over-the-moon with her latest directorial “Chhapaak” as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its “purpose” after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the release.

On last Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read: “Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of ‘Chhapaak‘”.

Meghna wrote: “PURPOSE.”

