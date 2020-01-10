Chhapaak Box Office Advance Booking Day 1: Making Its Way Through The Clash!

Chhapaak Box Office: After a hiatus of almost 2 years, Deepika Padukone is arriving at the big screens and that’s enough reason for the movie buffs to watch Chhapaak. Furthermore, it’s been directed by Meghna Gulzar who has an impressive track record with outings like Talvar and Raazi. Have all such factors really helped the film in gathering the heat in advance bookings? Let’s take a look.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country to know how Chhapaak is faring in advance ticket sale:

Mumbai

Chhapaak has seen an improvement from the last couple of days but still, it’s not up to mark as only around 5% shows are filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is enjoying a decent buzz for Deepika Padukone’s flick and it is clearly visible with around 15% shows showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is good with around 20-25% shows getting piled up at a real quick pace in advance booking.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is on a rampage mode for Chhapaak as around 50-55% shows are almost full to houseful in advance ticket sale. The occupancy for night shows is highly impressive.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is showing some sort of momentum with few filling fast shows.

Kolkata is below average with just countable number of shows here and there.

Chennai is the best performing circuit with 60-65% shows running almost full in advance booking.

