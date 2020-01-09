Chhapaak Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): Looking For A Good Start Despite A Clash!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens tomorrow and it has gathered much steam before its release. Also, DP’s solidarity with JNU students has somewhat helped the film to stay in headlines. But the film will surely face the heat from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which too will be arriving tomorrow.

Let’s take a look at major centers of the country to know how Chhapaak is faring in advance booking trends:

Mumbai

The city has started picking up pace after staying dull over the last couple of days. As of now, there are a few fast filling shows. The film is expectedly sailing much better in multiplexes.

Delhi-NCR

Chhapaak is witnessing around 5-10% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sales.

Bengaluru

Just like Mumbai, Bengaluru too is showing some filling fast shows. The film is very much dependent on on-spot bookings here.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, more shows have been allotted for Chhapaak and out of them, around 25-30% are getting piled up at a really quick pace.

Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai

Pune is all blank except 1 or 2 shows filling fast for the opening day.

Kolkata is all green (no filling fast shows) as of now.

Chennai is the best performing circuit with 40-45% shows showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is releasing on 10th January 2020. It also features Vikrant Massey in key role.

