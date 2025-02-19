Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Khanna’s epic historical action drama, Chhaava has officially entered the 200 crore club. It has been unstoppable at the Indian box office, breaking records daily. On day 6, new milestones have been unlocked. Scroll below for the early trends update!

Chhaava is based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. It was obvious that the film would witness some earth-shattering trends in Maharashtra. But it surpassed expectations as it garnered footfalls across other regions, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR, among others.

A wonderful Wednesday!

On day 6, Laxman Utekar’s directorial garnered earnings in the range of 32-33 crores. It witnessed a jump of 24-28% compared to 25.75 crores earned on the previous day. Not only did it cross the 30 crore mark but also surpassed its opening day, which is impressive! The occupancy witnessed a tremendous boost throughout the day in Maharastra as it was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The 6-day total at the Indian box office stands at 203.28-204.28 crores. Take a look at the daily breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 24.10 crores

Day 5: 25.75 crores

Day 6: 32-33 crores (estimates)

Total: 203.28-204.28 crores

Chhaava will conclude its first week on a victorious note tomorrow. It only needs to hold itself well tomorrow, post which the second weekend magic will come into play.

Beats 3 Akshay Kumar films

With a massive jump on Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal starrer has entered the 200 crore club and surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 3 Akshay Kumar films. It has left behind 2.0 Hindi (188 crores), Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), Good Newwz (201.14 crores).

Tomorrow, it will surpass Housefull 4, which earned 206 crores in its box office journey.

