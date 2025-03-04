Laxman Utekar’s directorial Chhaava is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the historical action film maintained a good hold on the third Tuesday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 19.

On the third Monday, the Valentine’s Day 2025 release witnessed its first big fall as collections went way below the 10 crore mark. But there’s not much to worry about as it has already recovered its budget and attained the super-hit verdict in the domestic circuit.

Maintains a strong momentum on the third Tuesday

As per the early trends flowing in, Chhaava has added 6-7 crores to its kitty on day 19. It has maintained a good hold compared to the 7.74 crores earned the previous day. The overall box office collections will now stand somewhere between 485.30-486.30 crores.

The next big milestone is the 500 crore club, and Chhaava is around 15 crores from achieving the massive feat. Even if it brings 5 crore+ each day, that mark will be achieved in the next 3 days.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Weekend 3: 60.10 crores

Day 18: 7.74 crores

Day 19: 6-7 crores (estimates)

Total:485.30-486.30 crores

Budget vs Box Office Collections

Chhaava was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores. Vicky Kaushal starrer had achieved its breakeven stage in the first weekend itself. In 19 days, it has made return on investment of 355 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the figures come to 273%. It is by far the most profitable film of 2025.

It is also the second-most profitable film of Vicky Kaushal after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

