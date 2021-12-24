Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is aiming for a 30 crores lifetime as the best case scenario, what with its overall collections standing at 28.50 crores* after two weeks. The film has seen a drop in collections from first Thursday onwards and the growth has been limited due to competition from Hollywood as well as South.

A lot is being said about how the post-pandemic scare is impacting the film business. Well yes, that’s true because watching event films is a different thing altogether and regular movie experience in theatres is something that is being picked and chosen. However let’s also consider the fact that the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has the kind of subject that could have gone either ways even in the pre-pandemic times. The promo itself had indicated that this one would have a transgender element to it and that can never allow a film to take a big opening, which means this was always going to be a word of mouth affair.

Of course, given the presence of Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a lifetime in excess of 50 crores was guaranteed. However for a star who has given half a dozen back to back successes with three centuries in there, expectations are for a film to score a lot more. Hopefully, that would happen with Anek which reunites him with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

