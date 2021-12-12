Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is staying in contention, with growth evidenced on Saturday. A few weeks back when Antim – The Final Truth and Tadap opened in a similar zone of 4-5 crores, there was growth but not to an extent which the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer has managed. It has gone up from 3.75 crores to 4.87 crores and though it is coming from a relatively lower range, the positive is that the film is not flat.

That should now well allow this Abhishek Kapoor directed film to aim for a bigger Sunday. The fact still remains that this is a film for the youth and despite all the positive word of mouth being generated, one can’t expect family audiences to suddenly come in hordes, especially in the current times when movie watching outside the country fort of home comes at a premium. Hence it would all boil down to patronage from those in their 20s or maximum 30s which will keep generating footfalls.

So far, the film stands at 8.62 crores and while 14 crores would most definitely be crossed by the time the weekend is through, the game would be on if it goes past the 15 crores mark. That would signify solid growth and from there one can well expect the weekdays to be steady as well.

