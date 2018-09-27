Box Office: Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju Remain The Highest Grossing Film Of 2018? VOTE NOW!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju which was a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt did wonders at the Box Office as it went onto being the highest grossing film of 2018 till date garnering a lifetime of 341.22 crores at the box office. With blockbusters like Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 & Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero coming up, will Sanju persist to be the highest grosser of 2018?

The trailer of Aamir Khans’s Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh released today and although, the movie is expected to be a magnum opus, its trailer received mixed response from the fans and critics. Many said that the trailer did not meet the expectations that viewers had from it. This somewhere can end up causing a harm at the box office for the movie as word of mouth dominates in today’s time.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth’s 2.0 which is the highest budget film till date, is highly anticipated, not only because of Superstar Rajinikanth but also because, it is the first ever Bollywood movie which has been shot with IMAX 3D cameras. What could be a drawback for 2.0 is Rajinikanth’s graph in his recent movies which isn’t up to the mark and moreover, the teaser of the movie didn’t receive such positive response either.

Most of all, both 2.0 & Thugs Of Hindostan are releasing in the month of November, at almost same point, both the movies will compete with each other at the box office leading to reduction in their overall earnings. Although the theme of both the movies are far different, one cannot miss out on the fact that it includes superstars where each one of them have insane fan following!

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, late actress Sridevi has a unique concept whose mystery has led to next level curiosity amongst the viewers. Zero can end up being another movie which can be a strong contender in the race to beat Sanju. Christmas & New Year will further be an advantage to the Shah Rukh starrer as it can lead to higher increase of earnings at the box office.

It’s difficult to predict if any of these movies will surpass the collections of the Sanjay Dutt’s biopic but for now, the throne belongs to Ranbir Kapoor. What are your views?

