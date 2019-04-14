Box Office Updates: Romeo Akbar Walter, Kesari And The Tashkent Files – All Films Show Good Growth On Saturday

Box Office Updates: Romeo Akbar Walter did quite well on Saturday as 2.25 crores came in. Of course, given the fact that the stage was wide open for it to perform, a number in the upwards of 2 crores was always on the cards and the film has done even better

The film has one more day to earn good moolah and it would be aiming to touch the 3 crores mark. Currently, the John Abraham starrer stands at 36.60 crores and with some push, 40 crores should be crossed by today itself. One would then wait to see the kind of numbers that trickle in after the release of Kalank on Wednesday.

Kesari hit 1.25 crores* on its fourth Saturday and now stands at 149.16 crores*. Today, it will enter the 150 Crore Club and then there would be a couple of more days for the Akshay Kumar starrer to bring in some more moolah. A solid hit for Karan Johar [Dharma Productions] and Sunir Khetrapal [Azure Entertainment].

As for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, the film saw very good jump in numbers as well on Saturday. The film had a low Friday of 0.36 crores but Saturday was better at 0.70 crores. The film has collected 1.06 crores now and further jump could take it to the 2 crores mark before the close of weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

