Box Office Updates: Luka Chuppi Goes Past Baadshaho And Sui Dhaaga, Audiences Ignore New Releases

Box Office Updates: After collecting 1.62 crore on its third Friday, Luka Chuppi grew further the very next day with 2.25 crore coming in.

That has brought the film much closer to the 80 crore mark now, what with 79.11 crore already in its kitty.

The film has now gone past the lifetime numbers of bigger films like Baadshaho [78 crore] and Sui Dhaaga – Made In India [79.10 crore]. Next in line are Fukrey Returns [80.32 crore] and PadMan [81.82 crore], and these should be surpassed by tomorrow.

Superhit.

As for the new releases, none of these is finding audiences in theaters. Photograph, Milan Talkies, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Hamid are all staying really low with hardly any numbers coming in. One would have expected some sort of traction at least for the first three films due to names like Ritesh Batra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra involved. However, audiences just didn’t seem to be curious about checking these films out and that reflects in the collective number of just 0.70 crore that these four films have managed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!