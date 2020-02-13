Box Office Updates: Both Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Jawaani Jaaneman Continue To Add Numbers!

Box Office Updates: There are two films featuring Saif Ali Khan that are running in parallel at theatres – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. While former features him as an antagonist, latter has the actor being seen as a playboy turned grandad. In two remarkably different roles, Saif has yet again made a major mark.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is continuing to collect, albeit on a lower side, what with 0.70 crores more coming in. That has pushed the collections of this successful period war drama to 269.25 crores. Though 270 crores would be missed by a whisker before the week is though, collections would surge again tomorrow due to (unofficial) partial holiday of Valentine’s Day.

The day of love should marginally help Jawaani Jaaneman as well which is currently standing at 26.42 crores*. The film brought in 0.60 crores* more on Wednesday and though the numbers are low, at least there are some footfalls that are adding on to the overall moolah. It would stay in theatres for one more week and that would allow the lifetime to be in 29-30 crores range. A coverage affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

