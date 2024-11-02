Yesterday, we witnessed a battle of titans as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faced each other at the box office. As expected, with the Diwali holiday coming into play, both films registered smashing occupancies throughout the day, and the family audience flocked to theatres. Celebrations were seen on both sides as both the biggies enjoyed superb responses on day 1. Together, these films also managed to create a history!

Both films managed to create solid buzz on the ground level, and it was always on the cards, considering the backing of popular franchises. Other than that, they had some more factors working in their favor. For the Singham threequel, it was the Cop Universe factor and the extended cameos. Also, Salman Khan’s addition helped in building hype. For the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel, the return of Vidya Balan and the addition of Madhuri Dixit raised the excitement.

Riding high on huge pre-release buzz, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 went full throttle at the Indian box office, with the latter even facing capacity issues at some locations. While the Ajay Devgn starrer opened on expected lines, Kartik Aaryan’s film sprung a big surprise.

Singham Again earned a huge 43.70 crore net on day 1. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in a staggering 36.60 crore net. If we combine these numbers, a whopping 80.30 crore came in yesterday at the Indian box office. This is a historic start, as Bollywood has never seen this much collection in a single day.

Among Bollywood films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan held the highest single collection in India with 80.10 crore net. For Jawan, this record-breaking collection came on its first Sunday, which was its day 4. Now, the latest Diwali releases have delivered the biggest day for Bollywood and dethroned Jawan after 421 days as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was released on September 7, 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

